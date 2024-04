Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Is Betting $6.3 Billion on This 1 Stock

Carl Icahn is one of the most famous investors in history. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he became known as a corporate raider, buying up big stakes in companies in an attempt to force change. Over the decades, he has accumulated a multibillion-dollar fortune.Icahn has never shied away from making big bets. Right now, he has nearly his entire fortune -- some $6.3 billion -- tied up in a single stock. Shares are currently priced at historic lows, possibly making this a lucrative way to bet alongside a legendary billionaire investor.It should come as no surprise that Carl Icahn has the majority of his money tied up in a company named after himself: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP). Incorporated in 1987, Carl Icahn has long used Icahn Enterprises as his main investment vehicle. He currently owns more than 80% of the company, a stake worth roughly $6.3 billion. In essence, Carl Icahn is fully in control of Icahn Enterprises, and the company's stock price is a direct result of his long-term decision-making abilities. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel