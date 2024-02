Billionaire Investor Chase Coleman Has 46% of His Portfolio Invested in 5 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks

Billionaire investor Chase Coleman is one of Wall Street's original whiz kids. When he was just 24 years old, he founded Tiger Global Management with starting capital from his former boss and mentor, the iconic hedge fund manager Julian Robertson, Jr.Coleman parlayed this seed money of $25 million into one of the world's most successful hedge fund empires, with roughly $58 billion in assets under management. He's currently ranked as the world's 500th richest person by Forbes with a net worth estimated at $5.7 billion.Coleman is best known for spotting big winners early on, making notable investments in (among others) Spotify; Facebook, now Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META); and LinkedIn, now owned by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel