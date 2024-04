Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Is Betting 29% of His Entire Portfolio on This 1 Stock

David Einhorn is known for his big bets. It's a strategy that helped make him a billionaire. One of his largest bets right now is Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK). Einhorn's investment company owns more than 11 million shares, representing 29% of his total portfolio. Should you follow Einhorn into one of his biggest bets ever?Green Brick has been part of Einhorn's portfolio for a long time. He's owned shares for nearly two decades, and is currently Chairman of the company's board of directors. "We believe in constructing the portfolio so that we put our biggest amount of money in our highest-conviction idea," Einhorn once explained in an interview. It's fair to say, then, that Green Brick is one of his top conviction ideas. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel