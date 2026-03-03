Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.03.2026 18:47:00
Billionaire Investor David Tepper Eliminated Nearly All of Appaloosa Management's Bank Stocks and Increased its Position in One of the World's Largest AI Memory Companies by 200%
Billionaire investor David Tepper, who also owns the Carolina Panthers NFL team, needs no introduction in the investing world. His fund, Appaloosa Management, has achieved gross annualized returns of 28% since its launch in 1993, and had over $6.9 billion in assets at the end of 2025.Tepper has made some big calls over his career, whether it was buying up distressed bank debt in 2009, betting that the government wouldn't let most banks fail, or in late 2010, when he went on CNBC and said, "Don't fight the Fed," referring to the idea that quantitative easing would lift stocks. That's why so many investors are always curious about what Tepper and his fund are up to in the markets.In the fourth quarter of 2025, Appaloosa exited nearly all of the fund's bank stocks and increased its position in one of the world's largest makers of chip memory by 200%. Let's see why Tepper may have done so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!