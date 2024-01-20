|
Billionaire Investor David Tepper Has 28% of His Portfolio Invested in 3 Brilliant AI Growth Stocks
Billionaire David Tepper runs Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund that has regularly outperformed industry peers and the broader stock market since it was founded in 1993. Indeed, Appaloosa beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 15 percentage points over the last three years. That suggests Tepper and his fund's investment choices are worth studying.As of the September quarter, Tepper had 28.2% of his Appaloosa portfolio invested in just three artificial intelligence (AI) stocks: 8.8% in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), 9.4% in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and 10% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). That level of asset allocation is a clear sign of high conviction.Here's what investors should know about these three brilliant AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
