Billionaire Investor David Tepper Has 58% of His Portfolio Invested in These 7 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

David Tepper's Carolina Panthers didn't make the NFL playoffs this year. However, Tepper has other things to make him feel better.For example, his net worth currently stands at a whopping $20.6 billion. He's also viewed by many as the greatest hedge fund manager of the last four decades. Tech stocks have been key to Tepper's success in the past, and that isn't likely to change going forward. The multibillionaire currently has nearly 58% of his Appaloosa Management hedge fund invested in just seven artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel