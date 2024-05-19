|
19.05.2024 09:05:00
Billionaire Investor David Tepper Sold Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Other "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Hand Over Fist Last Quarter. You Won't Believe What He Bought Instead.
Investors could do worse than investing in the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. The collective gained 111%, on average, in 2023, thrashing the 24% gains of the S&P 500. The group has continued its winning ways, rising 22% on average so far this year, nearly double the 11% increase of the S&P 500 (as of this writing).The common thread that unites these tech bellwethers is that they each have artificial intelligence (AI) in their DNA. In recent months, however, some investors have begun to fear that the rally that propelled the Magnificent Seven higher is no longer sustainable and have been looking to other quarters for growth.Among those investors is billionaire David Tepper, who heads Appaloosa Management, the hedge fund he founded in 1993. Tepper is worth roughly $20.6 billion and has been called "arguably the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation," for his knack for consistently outperforming his industry peers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.05.24
|Nvidia could be the most valuable stock in the US (Financial Times)
|
17.05.24
|"Sell in May and go away" auch bei NVIDIA-Aktie? Was gegen die Börsenweisheit spricht (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|NVIDIA- und Microsoft-Aktie behalten Rekordhochs im Fokus (dpa-AFX)
|
15.05.24
|NVIDIA überlegen? - Warum IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani eine andere Aktie für den wahren KI-Gewinner hält (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Wells Fargo-Experte erhöht Kursziel - Starker Umsatz bei Rechenzentren erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in NVIDIA von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Konkurrenz für NVIDIA: Arm strebt bis 2025 eigene KI-Chips an - Arm-Aktie gewinnt (finanzen.at)