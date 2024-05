Billionaire Investor Ken Griffin Owns $1.7 Billion of Nvidia Stock. Should You Be Buying it Hand Over Fist?

One of the world's most successful investors is putting his money on a company that's driving today's hottest technology. Billionaire Ken Griffin has made artificial intelligence (AI) chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) his top technology holding.As CEO of Citadel, Griffin holds about 4,000 stocks and funds. Considering this, the fact that his $1.7 billion Nvidia holding represents 1.8% of the hedge fund's portfolio is pretty significant. It shows the billionaire investor truly believes in Nvidia's long-term story in the growing AI market -- and that rivals are unlikely to take away its 80% AI chip market share any time soon.Citadel is the most successful hedge fund ever, with a total of $74 billion in gains since its launch back in 1990. So, Griffin clearly has made many wise investment choices. Now, the big question is, considering Citadel's position in Nvidia, should you buy the stock hand over fist? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel