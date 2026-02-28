Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
28.02.2026 12:45:00
Billionaire Investor Ole Andreas Halvorsen Sold His Hedge Fund's Entire Stake in Nike, Netflix, and Meta and Bought 3 Insurance Stocks Instead
In the 1990s, a group of research analysts worked at a prominent hedge fund, Tiger Management, led by the legendary investor Julian Robertson. After Tiger closed down, many of these analysts went on to found their own funds, most of which heavily focused on the burgeoning tech sector. This group of investors that spun off from Tiger Management are known as the Tiger Cubs.One of, if not the most successful, in this group is the billionaire investor Ole Andreas Halvorsen, who hails from Norway and served as the director of equities at Tiger Management in the 1990s. Today, Halvorsen runs the hedge fund, Viking Global Investors, which manages over $37.6 billion in assets at the end of 2025.In the fourth quarter of 2025, Viking made notable changes to its portfolio, exiting its positions in Nike (NYSE: NKE), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and piling into three insurance stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
