Philippe Laffont built his hedge fund, Coatue Management, on his ability to identify major technology trends and the companies that stand to benefit most from them ahead of the crowd. In his latest update for investors about the outlook for the public market, he laid out a bull case for agentic AI.

It's easy to assert that the ability for AI agents to complete tasks for anyone could be a major transformational technology, but figuring out which companies are best positioned to profit from that transformation is a much tougher task. Laffont doesn't leave investors hanging, though. He identified two that he views as likely winners from the agentic AI era: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Here's the case for both and whether the stocks are worth buying right now.

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