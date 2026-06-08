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08.06.2026 20:16:35
Billionaire Investor Ron Baron Believes SpaceX Will Be Worth $30 Trillion
With just days remaining until SpaceX joins the public markets, there’s no shortage of hot takes out there on Elon Musk’s space exploration, satellite internet, and AI company.Plenty of investors, including myself, have argued that the IPO looks overvalued and is likely to fall from its target valuation of $1.75 trillion, or $135 per share. The IPO is unique, as it’s received a push from big bankers, including JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, and the company even tried to bend the S&P 500’s rules to join the benchmark index without meeting all of its standards, though S&P Global decided against it.However, there’s no doubt that SpaceX has bold ambitions, including to colonize space, and the company claims an addressable market of nearly $30 trillion, or roughly the GDP of the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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