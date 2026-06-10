A-1 Aktie
ISIN: INE911Z01025
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10.06.2026 14:05:00
Billionaire Investor Ron Baron Has Already Made at Least a 1,312% Return on His Fund's Investment in SpaceX. Here's What He Thinks the Stock Will Be Worth in 10 to 15 Years
Elon Musk has made many shareholders, from retail to institutional, a lot of money over the years, looking back at all of the companies he's founded, sold, and taken public.But few have benefited from Musk's entrepreneurship more than billionaire Ron Baron, who has run his own fund, Baron Capital, since 1982. Baron's fund launched with just $10 million in capital and today is valued at nearly $56 billion.Baron Capital invested in SpaceX when it was still private in 2017 and has likely already generated a massive return of roughly 1,312% since then. Here's what Baron believes SpaceX will be worth over the next 10 to 15 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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