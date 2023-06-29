|
29.06.2023 15:18:31
Billionaire Investor Ron Baron Thinks the Dow Could Hit 900,000 in 50 Years
Billionaire investor Ron Baron has been an active investor for 53 years. In 1982, Baron founded Baron Capital and it has been a successful venture ever since. Its Baron Partners Fund has delivered a 19.3% average annual return over the last 10 years.Given his decades of investing experience, Baron's advice on the markets tends to carry some weight. Recently, the 80-year-old predicted that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will rise from its current level of just below 34,000 all the way to 900,000 over the next 50 years. Here's what's driving Baron's call.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"


