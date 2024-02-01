|
01.02.2024 07:59:00
Billionaire Investor Stan Druckenmiller Has 38% of His Portfolio in 3 Growth Stocks: 1 of Them May Surprise You
Stanley Druckenmiller bets on themes. Well, he does a lot of other things, but when he invests in individual stocks, he typically buys because of a multi-year secular theme. It can pay to listen to the legendary investor and former right-hand man to George Soros, too, as he has put up phenomenal stock returns over the long haul. In the 30 years of running outside money for Duquesne Capital Management, he has averaged a 30% annual return while never having a down year. Today, Druckenmiller is only managing his own capital through the Duquesne Family Office. But he is still investing the same way. As of his latest 13-F filing, the family office had a concentrated portfolio, mainly of technology stocks. Two of his largest positions -- Nvidia and Microsoft -- have been highly profitable bets on the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Nvidia is his largest position, while Microsoft is his third. Both make up over 10% of the family office's portfolio.These two stocks are recognizable names with market capitalizations of over $1 trillion. But Druckenmiller's second-largest position is small and not even operating in the United States, his home country. The stock is Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the largest e-commerce operator in South Korea with plans to expand in East Asia. What does Druckenmiller see in Coupang stock? Let's find out.
