CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
24.02.2026 17:19:00
Billionaire Investor Stanley Druckenmiller Eliminated His Fund's Position in Meta Platforms and Piled into Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock That's Been Getting Crushed by the Broader Market
There aren't many better investors, if any at all, than billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller. As a hedge fund manager, Druckenmiller averaged a 30% annual return for three decades and has supposedly never had a year in the red. Today, Druckenmiller manages much of his personal wealth through his family office, the Duquesne Family Office, which had close to $4.5 billion in assets at the end of 2025.During the fourth quarter of the year, Druckenmiller's fund eliminated its position in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and piled into another "Magnificent Seven" stock that has been crushed by the broader market recently.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!