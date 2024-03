Billionaire Investor Stanley Druckenmiller Has 40% of His Portfolio in 3 AI Stocks. Are any of Them Buys?

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most successful investors of all time.Working under George Soros, Druckenmiller helped guide the strategy that "broke the bank of England," making them more than a billion dollars in 1992 by shorting the British pound, leading to its crash. However, that trade wasn't a fluke. After starting Duquesne Capital Management in 1981, Druckenmiller's hedge fund never had a down year, a period that included the Black Monday crash, the dot-com bust, and the great financial crisis. Duquesne Capital Management averaged an annual return of 30% from 1986 to 2010, crushing the broad market. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel