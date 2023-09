Billionaire Investors Are Loading Up on Apple Stock. Should You?

The bigger they are, the more they attract each other. That's how gravity works in the physical world. It's why the moon revolves around the Earth and affects our ocean tides.Gravity sometimes seems to apply to the investing world, too. Big stocks often attract the biggest investors. That's certainly the case with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Billionaires are loading up on the tech stock. Should you?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel