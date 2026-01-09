Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
09.01.2026 10:50:00
Billionaire Israel Englander Sells Palantir Stock and Buys an AI Stock Up 27,300% Since Its IPO
Billionaire Israel Englander is the founder and CEO of Millennium Management, a hedge fund that beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by about 39 percentage points over the past three years. In fact, Millennium is the third most successful hedge fund in history as measured by net gains, according to LCH Investments.That makes Englander and his team a good source of inspiration for individual investors, and the hedge fund made some noteworthy trades during the third quarter.The trades above are particularly interesting because Palantir crushed the S&P 500 last year, whereas Tesla underperformed. Furthermore, Palantir is growing rapidly due to strong demand for its artificial intelligence software, whereas Tesla has been losing market share in electric cars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!