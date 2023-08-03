|
03.08.2023 15:30:32
Billionaire Ken Fisher Calls Last 9 Months a "Midterm Miracle." Here's Where He Thinks the Stock Market Goes From Here
Ken Fisher knows a thing or two about investing. His father, Philip Fisher, wrote the classic book Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits. He has also written several investing bestsellers of his own. His Fisher Investments firm ranks as one of the largest money managers in the country. Fisher's current net worth stands at $7.2 billion, according to Forbes. So what is Fisher's opinion about the stock market these days? He recently spoke on a YouTube video in which he called the last nine months a "midterm miracle." Here's where Fisher thinks the stock market goes from here. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!