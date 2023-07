Billionaire Ken Fisher Says Today's "Doom and Gloom" Is a Bullish Sign. Here Are the Stocks He's Betting On.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks have advanced since the start of the year, prompting the big question: Have we entered bull market territory? Though the S&P 500 has climbed more than 20% from its bear market low back in October, it hasn't yet reached new highs. That must happen before we call a bull market.Meanwhile, some are saying the market has climbed too high too quickly -- led by only a narrow selection of stocks. And as a result, we may be heading for a crash.But billionaire investor Ken Fisher doesn't buy this scenario. In fact, Fisher thinks the "doom and gloom" actually is a bullish sign, TipRanks reported. Let's check out the stocks Fisher is betting on -- and how you might win in this market, too.Continue reading