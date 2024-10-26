|
27.10.2024 00:42:00
Billionaire Ken Griffin Just Increased His Position in This Dividend Stock by 5,848%. Here's Why Now May Be a Great Time to Buy.
Ken Griffin is a billionaire hedge fund manager and serves as CEO to Citadel Advisors. According to Citadel's most recent 13F filing, the firm bought 18,736,591 shares of Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) stock during the second quarter -- increasing its position by 5,848%.Below, I'm going to break down why now could be a lucrative time to scoop up shares of Kenvue. More importantly, I'll assess the company's full picture and make the case for why this consumer health business could be a great long-term buy for the right investor.Although you may not be familiar with Kenvue by name, I suspect you're well aware of the company's leading health brands. Kenvue is the business behind brands such as Aveeno, Listerine, Zyrtec, Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Neosporin, Neutrogena, Nicorette, Band-Aid, and so much more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
