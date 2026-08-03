Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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03.08.2026 10:49:00
Billionaire Ken Griffin Just Invested $400 Million Into Crypto.com Via Citadel Securities. Here's Why That Could Be Bullish For Crypto.
For most of a decade, Citadel Securities' Ken Griffin rejected cryptocurrency. But on July 16, 2026, Citadel invested $400 million into the exchange Crypto.com at a $20 billion valuation. It was the first time Crypto.com had raised outside capital in 10 years, and it was aimed at bolstering its features supporting the trading of tokenized stocks and financial derivatives.Does a big check written to an exchange do anything to boost the coins that trade on it, like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)?Citadel Securities' Ken Griffin. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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