13.05.2024 11:50:00
Billionaire Ken Griffin Just Made a Once-in-a-Generation Bet on This Stock. Time to Buy?
When Ken Griffin, founder and chief executive officer of Citadel, makes an investment decision, everyone stands up and takes notice. That's because this investing giant has produced show-stopping results over time, with Citadel bringing in about $74 billion in returns since its 1990 launch. That makes it the most successful hedge fund ever.So it's no surprise investors are eager to hear about Griffin's latest moves. This superstar investor holds more than 4,000 stocks and funds in the Citadel portfolio, and more than 19% of the portfolio is made up of technology stocks. Clearly, Griffin believes in the potential of some of today's biggest tech companies. And that leads me to one of his latest moves.Griffin increased his position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) by more than 200% in the fourth quarter, buying more than 4 million shares to lift his holding to about 6.2 million. Thanks to Amazon's dominance in the two high-growth industries of e-commerce and cloud computing and the company's strategy to win in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, this looks like a once-in-a-generation bet. Is it one you should follow? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
