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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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16.06.2026 22:30:00

Billionaire Ken Griffin Sold Amazon and Nvidia but Quietly Loaded Up on This Healthcare Giant

Ken Griffin, the billionaire CEO of the investment firm Citadel Advisors, has an impeccable reputation on Wall Street, having delivered superior returns over the long run. It's no wonder, then, that every move he and his team make is carefully scrutinized. And he was a busy man during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors decreased its stake in some popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The firm sold 2.9 million shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), while offloading six million shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Both tech leaders remain among Citadel Advisors' largest holdings, but perhaps the decision to reduce its stake in these companies was to reallocate capital into attractive opportunities. And one notable stock that Citadel Advisors bought during the quarter looks like such an opportunity. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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