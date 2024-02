Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg Is Poised to Rake In $700 Million In Annual Dividend Income From Just 1 Stock

When Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook 20 years ago, I wonder if he imagined the heights his company would reach. The company -- now called Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) -- just capped off 2023 with record revenue and record profits in the fourth quarter. The market responded to these results by pushing the stock's market cap up to $1.2 trillion.As a co-founder, Zuckerberg naturally owns a lot of Meta Platforms -- he currently owns around 350 million shares. At today's stock price, this has pushed Zuckerberg's net worth up to $169 billion, according to The Bloomberg Billionaires Index.By owning this much of the company, Zuckerberg has strong decision-making power at Meta Platforms and can pursue projects that appeal to him. This even includes his cash-burning metaverse pursuits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel