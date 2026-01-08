UWM a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QFQA / ISIN: US91823B1098
|
08.01.2026 02:49:47
Billionaire Mat Ishbia Sells Another $8.4 Million in UWM Stock as Shares Slide 15% This Past Year
On Friday, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) President and CEO Mat Ishbia reported via an SEC Form 4 filing the indirect sale of nearly 1.9 million shares in multiple open-market transactions totaling $8.37 million, with all shares disposed of through an entity called SFS Corp as part of a broader derivative conversion and liquidation strategy.The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $4.41 on Friday.UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, operating at scale from its headquarters in Pontiac, Michigan. The company uses a broker-centric wholesale channel model for mortgage loan origination and servicing. The company focuses on the wholesale channel for residential mortgage lending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
