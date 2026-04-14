Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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14.04.2026 10:12:00
Billionaire Michael Burry: Anthropic Is a Serious Threat to Palantir Stock
Billionaire Michael Burry is a former hedge fund manager best known for betting against the housing market ahead of the financial crisis in 2008. Those events were chronicled in the best-selling novel The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine.Last November, Burry made waves on Wall Street when he disclosed a substantial short position in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). CEO Alex Karp responded by blasting Burry in a CNBC interview. "I think what is going on here is market manipulation."Burry has since closed his hedge fund, but he remains bearish on Palantir. Last week, in a now deleted X post, he said Anthropic was "eating Palantir's lunch." He cited Anthropic's explosive sales growth as proof that its products are the easier, cheaper, and more intuitive solution for integrating AI into business processes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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