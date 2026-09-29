Billionaire Money Managers Have Chosen Their 2 Favorite AI Stocks (and They're Not Nvidia and Alphabet)

The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has, thus far, lived up to its billing as the most game-changing trend since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-to-late 1990s. This multitrillion-dollar global opportunity is attracting investment capital at a never-before-seen clip -- and Wall Street's savviest billionaire money managers have taken notice.

Thanks to quarterly filed Form 13Fs, we know exactly which AI stocks the most successful billionaire fund managers have been buying and selling. What might surprise you is that neither graphics processing unit (GPU) kingpin Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) nor Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) is billionaires' favorite AI stock. That distinction is reserved for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM).

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