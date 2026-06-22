NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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22.06.2026 13:06:00

Billionaire Money Managers Have Chosen Their Favorite AI Stock (and It's Not Nvidia or Alphabet)

Over the last four years, no trend has played a bigger role in lifting Wall Street's major stock indexes to new heights than the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Arguably, no companies have been more foundational to the evolution of AI than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).But quarterly Form 13F filings with regulators tell a different story. Billionaire money managers have, as a whole, been sellers of Nvidia and Alphabet, and have decisively chosen Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as their favorite AI stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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