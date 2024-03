Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Selling Microsoft Stock Hand Over Fist but Buying These "Magnificent Seven" Stocks

Billionaire philanthropist Paul Tudor Jones is an iconic figure on Wall Street and has been called "one of the pioneers of the modern-day hedge fund industry." He runs Tudor Investment, the hedge fund he founded in 1980.His biggest claim to fame was predicting Black Monday, the famed stock market crash of 1987. Less than a year after his call, the market plunged more than 22%, marking the worst single-day decline since the stock market crash of 1929. Jones shorted the market, reaping a 200% gain for his hedge fund. So when Jones talks, Wall Street listens.The billionaire investor has been quite vocal about the vast potential for artificial intelligence (AI). "I do think the introduction of large language models [and] artificial intelligence is going to create a productivity boom that we've only seen a few times in the last 75 years," Jones said.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel