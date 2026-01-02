Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

02.01.2026 13:45:00

Billionaire Peter Thiel Sold Nvidia and Tesla to Buy This Other AI Stock

Few names carry as much weight in the tech realm as Peter Thiel. He has a legendary track record, including being a part of the founding groups of both Palantir and PayPal. He was also the first outside investor in Facebook, now Meta Platforms, making it clear that he has an eye for spotting promising opportunities. When Thiel makes a move, investors should pay attention.Because his portfolio is worth more than $100 million, his hedge fund, Thiel Macro, must report its end-of-quarter holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission within 45 days of the end of that quarter via a Form 13F. Those forms are made available to the public. So the most recent information we have on his stock moves is as of Sept. 30, but those moves are noteworthy enough to consider even three months later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
