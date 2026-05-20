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20.05.2026 19:06:00
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Dumped AI Titan Nvidia for the 11th Time in 12 Quarters. What Does He Know That Wall Street Doesn't?
Although earnings season tends to hog all the glory, the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with regulators can be equally important for investors. A 13F allows investors to track which stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter.For instance, Coatue Management's billionaire asset manager, Philippe Laffont, was a busy bee during the first quarter. He sold out of 16 positions and pared down 22 others, none of which has a more impressive pedigree than the face of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It marked the 11th time in the last 12 quarters that Laffont dumped Nvidia stock, begging the question: What does he know that the rest of Wall Street doesn't?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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