24.02.2026 10:06:00

Billionaire Philippe Laffont Has a New No. 1 AI Stock After Selling Shares of Nvidia and Meta Platforms

There's nothing more valuable on Wall Street than data. One week ago, on Feb. 17, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management filed Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F offers investors a snapshot of the stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter.Investors often pay close attention to 13F filings from billionaire investors, including Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management. Laffont has an affinity for companies at the forefront of game-changing technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). But he's not always a buyer of AI stocks, as the selling activity in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) during the fourth quarter showed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
