NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.03.2026 10:06:00
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Has Sold Shares of Nvidia in 10 of the Last 11 Quarters -- What Does He Know That Wall Street Doesn't?
Roughly three decades ago, the advent and proliferation of the internet changed corporate America forever, as well as paved the way for the retail investor revolution. Investors have been waiting a long time for the next technological leap forward to meet or exceed what the internet did for businesses -- and artificial intelligence (AI) has answered the call.Artificial intelligence is a multitrillion-dollar global opportunity that's currently being led by Wall Street's largest publicly traded company, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the brains that make AI-accelerated data centers tick.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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