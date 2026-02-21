CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
21.02.2026 11:10:00
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Just Dumped CoreWeave and Opened a Position in a Stock That Soared Nearly 50% in January.
Billionaire Philippe Laffont is known for investing in technology winners. The founder of Coatue Management oversees $39 billion in 13F securities, and tech stocks are consistently at the top of his investment list. His four biggest holdings are in this industry, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing -- the chipmaker represents more than 6.5% of his portfolio. That's why it may be surprising to learn that Laffont, in the fourth quarter of last year, sold his entire position in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), one of today's most talked-about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. CoreWeave rents out capacity for AI workloads to customers, and this business has fueled triple-digit revenue growth and stock price gains.During the same quarter, Laffont bought a biotech stock that has struggled in recent years but soared nearly 50% in January. So Laffont locked in gains on CoreWeave and set himself up to potentially win from a new growth bet. Let's check out the details. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
