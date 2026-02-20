NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

20.02.2026 10:40:00

Billionaire Philippe Laffont Sells Nvidia Stock and Buys a Stock-Split Stock Up 20,000% in 20 Years

Billionaire Philippe Laffont runs Coatue Management, a hedge fund that beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 112 percentage points over the last three years. Beating the S&P 500 by any margin over an extended time period is impressive, but outperforming to that degree is astonishing.Laffont made interesting trades in the fourth quarter. He sold 667,400 shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a brand that has become synonymous with artificial intelligence. He also bought 10.2 million shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), a company that completed a 10-for-1 stock split in November. The stock is up 20,000% since January 2006.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
