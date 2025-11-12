Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
12.11.2025 10:10:00
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Sells Super Micro Stock and Buys an AI Stock That Could Soar 100%
Billionaire Philippe Laffont runs Coatue Management, a hedge fund that beat the S&P 500(SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 40 percentage points in the last three years. In the second quarter, Laffont added shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), making it his largest position. He also sold his entire stake in Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI).In general, Wall Street is more bullish on CoreWeave. The median target price of $157.50 per share implies 59% upside from the current share price of $99. Meanwhile, Super Micro has a median target price of $46.50 per share, which implies 16% upside from its current price of $40.Jim Kelleher at Argus Research is particularly bullish on CoreWeave. He recently reiterated his target of $200 per share, which implies 100% upside. By comparison, the highest target on Super Micro is $63 per share, which implies 57% upside.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!