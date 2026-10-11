Billionaire Ray Dalio Said The AI Bubble Is Close To Popping. Could SpaceX Be the Culpirit?

Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, with assets under management between $100 billion and $125 billion.

Dalio is no longer the CEO, but given his success with Bridgewater, he's one of the most respected investors in the world. He’s also known for macroeconomic investing, including his focus on debt cycles, and geopolitical and market risks.

When Dalio makes a prediction, investors tend to listen, and he just made a bold statement about the AI boom.

Continue reading