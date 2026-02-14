Bell Aktie

Bell für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AHC2 / ISIN: CH0315966322

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.02.2026 22:15:00

Billionaire Ray Dalio Warns Wall Street of a "Bearish Force" Just as This Stock Market Alarm Bell Rings.

As investors cheer the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) ascent to historic highs, Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, has some concerns. In a recent interview, the billionaire flagged a growing "bearish force" that he believes could have a profound impact on the market in the near future.This comes just as an important gauge of how richly valued the stock market is hits levels only seen in the lead-up to the dotcom crash. Here's what investors need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bell AG

mehr Nachrichten