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12.06.2026 08:15:00
Billionaire Ron Baron Believes SpaceX Will Be Worth $30 Trillion By 2040. Here's Why I'm Skeptical
Ron Baron believes Elon Musk is the most important person he has ever met. Baron is betting heavily on Musk's success, with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and soon-to-be-public SpaceX together making up roughly 40% of Baron Partners Fund (BPTRX). With the SpaceX initial public offering on tap, Ron Baron has stated that he believes the company could be worth $30 tillion in the future. I'm skeptical, and here's why.Ron Baron's belief in SpaceX's future is rooted in his admiration for Elon Musk, whom he describes as the most important person he has ever met. That admiration started with getting to know the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. It only grew after Baron invested in Tesla. Essentially, Baron believes Musk is a visionary. That said, Baron is quick to point out that Musk isn't doing this alone; he has thousands of highly motivated and intelligent employees who actually turn his vision into reality. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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