Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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26.03.2026 13:05:00
Billionaire Seth Klarman Recently Sold 41% of the Baupost Group's Stake in Alphabet and Piled Into an Embattled Fintech Stock Down 75% Over the Past Year
Legendary billionaire investor Seth Klarman needs no introduction. In 1982, Klarman teamed up with Harvard professor William Poorvu, Howard Stevenson, Jordan Baruch, and Isaac Auerbach to form Baupost Group, a fund with a nearly $5.3 billion public equities portfolio at the end of 2025.Klarman and his team are value investors at heart. For instance, Baupost Group purchased the bonds of distressed banks during the heart of the Great Recession. In the fund's first 26 years, Baupost Group generated 20% annualized returns, although returns have not been nearly as good since 2014, according to Bloomberg. Still, most investors pay close attention to Klarman when he appears on CNBC or comments on the market.In the fourth quarter of 2025, Baupost Group sold over 40% of its stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and piled into an embattled fintech stock down 75% over the past year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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