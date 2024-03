Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller Has 21% of His Portfolio Invested in 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks

Stan Druckenmiller ran a very successful hedge fund between 1981 and 2010. He never had a single losing year, and he returned an average of 30% annually to clients. Very few Wall Street money managers have a track record half that good, and that makes Druckenmiller an excellent case study for investors.Today, he manages his multibillion-dollar fortune through the Duquesne Family Office. As of the quarter ended in December, Druckenmiller had 21.1% of his portfolio invested in two "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) accounted for 9.1% and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) accounted for 12% of his invested assets. The size of those positions is a clear sign of high conviction.Are Nvidia and Microsoft still worthwhile investments?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel