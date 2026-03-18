NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.03.2026 10:10:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, After Dropping Nvidia and Palantir in Recent Years, Just Made Another Striking AI Move. Should You Follow?
The artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme has been a promising one in recent years, and this hasn't escaped the attention of billionaire money managers. Many of them have added AI stocks to their portfolios and benefited as these stocks advanced. Investors have piled into the industry as the technology may be game-changing for companies across industries -- it may help them become more efficient and more innovative, for example. And this could lead to spectacular earnings growth.Some companies have even started to benefit from this exciting technology -- those that offer AI products and services, and those that are early adopters. Two of the biggest success stories so far are Nvidia, the AI chip leader, and Palantir Technologies, an AI-driven software company.And billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller of the Duquesne Family Office has invested in both earlier in this AI boom. Druckenmiller has since sold his shares of Nvidia in late 2024 and of Palantir early last year, though both companies continue to deliver explosive growth. And in the latest quarter, Druckenmiller made another striking AI move. Let's find out what that was -- and consider whether you should follow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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