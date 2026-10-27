Revolution Medicines Aktie
WKN DE: A2PYWG / ISIN: US76155X1000
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27.10.2026 22:41:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Added to Revolution Medicines Before Its FDA Win. Is the Stock Still a Buy After a 134% Run?
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) has been one of the hottest biotech stocks this year, thanks to meaningful clinical and regulatory progress with its most important product, Rasonque. In August, the company earned U.S. approval for this medicine to treat certain patients with pancreatic cancer. Revolution Medicines had already gained significant market value by then. Before the approval, Duquesne Family Office, a single-family office led by the billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 26.5% during the second quarter. Was that a good move by the investment firm? Should investors purchase shares of the biotech after its amazing run this year?
Revolution Medicines' approval for Rasonque was a big deal. Here is why. This medicine targets a cancer mechanism that, for decades, was considered "undruggable." However, the biotech cracked the code, proving in clinical trials that Rasonque's mechanism of action can succeed where many others had failed before. In a Phase 3 study, Rasonque was pitted against the standard of care, cytotoxic chemotherapy, in certain patients with pancreatic cancer.
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Nachrichten zu Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs
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15.10.26
|Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs: EMA empfiehlt Revolution-Medicines-Mittel, Aktie reagiert dennoch mit Verlusten (dpa-AFX)
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15.10.26
|WDH: EMA empfiehlt neues Mittel gegen Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs (dpa-AFX)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Revolution Medicines gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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21.06.26
|Cancer drugmaker Revolution Medicines says sale not a priority (Financial Times)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Revolution Medicines zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs
|168,75
|1,05%
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