Revolution Medicines Aktie

Revolution Medicines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PYWG / ISIN: US76155X1000

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27.10.2026 22:41:00

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Added to Revolution Medicines Before Its FDA Win. Is the Stock Still a Buy After a 134% Run?

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) has been one of the hottest biotech stocks this year, thanks to meaningful clinical and regulatory progress with its most important product, Rasonque. In August, the company earned U.S. approval for this medicine to treat certain patients with pancreatic cancer. Revolution Medicines had already gained significant market value by then. Before the approval, Duquesne Family Office, a single-family office led by the billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 26.5% during the second quarter. Was that a good move by the investment firm? Should investors purchase shares of the biotech after its amazing run this year?

Image source: Getty Images.

Revolution Medicines' approval for Rasonque was a big deal. Here is why. This medicine targets a cancer mechanism that, for decades, was considered "undruggable." However, the biotech cracked the code, proving in clinical trials that Rasonque's mechanism of action can succeed where many others had failed before. In a Phase 3 study, Rasonque was pitted against the standard of care, cytotoxic chemotherapy, in certain patients with pancreatic cancer.

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Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs 168,75 1,05% Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs

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