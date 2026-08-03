Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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03.08.2026 09:52:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Bought This Biotech Stock That Has Surged 400%. Is It Still a Buy?
Stanley Druckenmiller isn't afraid to take risks. His boldness has paid off through the years. Druckenmiller's net worth stands at $7.8 billion. His Duquesne Family Office has roughly $3 billion in assets under management. One notable example of Druckenmiller's risk-taking is his investments in clinical-stage biotech stocks. In the first quarter of 2026, his Duquesne Family Office initiated a new stake in Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) worth $30.7 million at the end of Q1. Over the last 12 months, Revolution Medicines has surged by more than 400%. Is this high-flying biotech stock still a buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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