CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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25.08.2026 10:44:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Continues to Load Up on Revolution Medicines. Does He Know Something Wall Street Doesn't?
Imagine running a fund for 30 years, including during the aftermath of the dot-com bubble bursting and the financial crisis of 2008, without a single losing year. If you're Stanley Druckenmiller, no imagination is required. He achieved this feat for Duquesne Capital Management between 1981 and 2010, delivering an average annual return of roughly 30%. Druckenmiller no longer runs Duquesne Capital Management after deciding to close shop in 2010. However, he does manage the Duquesne Family Office, a private investment firm that handles his and his family's money. With such an impressive track record, many investors understandably pay attention to which stocks Druckenmiller likes. And the billionaire continues to load up on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD), a biotech stock for which analysts have only modest near-term growth expectations. Does Druckenmiller know something that Wall Street doesn't? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs
|187,50
|2,32%