Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.02.2026 09:51:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped 4 of the Hottest AI Stocks and Nearly Quadrupled His Fund's Stake in Another Trillion-Dollar Company
Arguably, no data release carries more weight than the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F provides a concise snapshot of the stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter -- and Feb. 17 was the filing deadline for fourth-quarter trading activity.With Warren Buffett now retired, attention turns to Wall Street's other prominent and highly successful billionaire investors, such as Stanley Druckenmiller at Duquesne Family Office. Duquesne's 13F shows its billionaire boss dumped shares of four scorching-hot artificial intelligence (AI) stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), and Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) -- and nearly quadrupled his stake in another "magnificent" company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
