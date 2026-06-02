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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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02.06.2026 11:06:00

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped 94% of His Fund's Amazon Stake and Piled Into a Scorching-Hot Chip Stock for the First Time in 8 Years

Although earnings season is the pinnacle for most investors each quarter, don't overlook the value of Form 13F filings with regulators. A 13F details which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter. This includes Duquesne Family Office's seasoned billionaire investor, Stanley Druckenmiller.Duquesne's 13F shows that Druckenmiller sent shares of e-commerce goliath Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to the chopping block, while at the same time piling into one of Wall Street's red-hot chip stocks, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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