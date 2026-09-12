Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped Broadcom, Intel, and Micron for This Chip Stock. Here's Why.

Investors often look to billionaires for inspiration because they have demonstrated their investing strengths over many years. And one in particular who has drawn attention is Stanley Druckenmiller. Throughout his 30-year career at Duquesne Capital Management, this top investor produced a 30% average annual return -- and this, without any money-losing years.

Druckenmiller retired years ago and is now head of the Duquesne Family Office, where he oversees $5.2 billion in 13F securities. What's a 13F? Managers of more than $100 million must report their moves to the Securities and Exchange Commission every quarter on this form. This offers us a glimpse into their investment strategies.

And this brings me to Druckenmiller's latest actions in the second quarter. The investing giant dumped Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: INTC) for the following chip stock. Here's why.

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