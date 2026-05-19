CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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19.05.2026 11:06:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped Google Parent Alphabet and Piled Into a Trio of Skyrocketing Memory and Storage Stocks
You might not realize it, but Friday, May 15, was one of the most important days of the second quarter -- and not just because it marked Jerome Powell's final day as Fed chair. It was the deadline for institutional investors with over $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with regulators.With Warren Buffett retired, Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office might be the new most-followed billionaire money manager on Wall Street. During the March-ended quarter, Duquesne's 13F filing shows Druckenmiller dumped his entire stake in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). At the same time, he piled into a trio of the stock market's hottest memory and storage stocks: Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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